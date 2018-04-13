It’s Friday the 13th!
By Stephanie Blue
Apr 13, 2018 @ 6:08 AM

AHHH!!!! Shut the doors. Turn off the lights. Don’t let any strangers in. And for the love of God don’t come across a black cat!

So extreme, I know. But some people live like this. Superstitions are very real, whether you don’t change your underwear while your fave team is on a winning streak (Ya’ll are nasty), or you hold your breath as you pass a cemetery to make sure no spirits get into your body. So, how did these crazy ideas come about? This link has a great video that, actually, explains a lot of those thoughts. Maybe that can ease your mind today…or you could just stay indoors and call in sick.

Superstitions Explained

