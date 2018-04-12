It’s National Grilled Cheese Day

This is one of the greatest “National” days ever! This is the day we celebrate one of the easiest lunches, yet, one of the most delicious concoctions invented. I went to a wedding in Syracuse, NY a couple years ago and it was a SUPER classy event. During the cocktail hour….they served Grilled Cheese Dippers!!!! It was a grilled cheese piece the size of a chicken finger, served with a shot glass of tomato soup. Best. Appetizer. Ever.

