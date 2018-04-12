It’s National Grilled Cheese Day
By Stephanie Blue
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 6:28 AM

This is one of the greatest “National” days ever! This is the day we celebrate one of the easiest lunches, yet, one of the most delicious concoctions invented. I went to a wedding in Syracuse, NY a couple years ago and it was a SUPER classy event. During the cocktail hour….they served Grilled Cheese Dippers!!!! It was a grilled cheese piece the size of a chicken finger, served with a shot glass of tomato soup. Best. Appetizer. Ever.

Here are some great Grilled Cheese recipes you can make to honor a wonderful day:   HERE

