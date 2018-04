Hey, it’s Randy from The Morning Mix. Here’s my sibling pic—My brother, with whom I pretty much fought with all the time when we were kids, is standing behind me. (Those other guys include one of my sons and my nephews.) 89% 0f Americans have a sibling, but only 10% say they’re best friends with bro or sis. Did YOU have knock down drag outs with your sibs? Or, were you cool with each other even when you were kids?