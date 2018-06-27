Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson Family dies at 89

After a long standing battle with cancer, Joe Jackson passed away at 3:30 Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. His wife Katherine – of more than 60 years – and some of his kids and grandchildren were at his bedside when he passed away.

As a manager, he launched the career of his kids Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito and of course Michael as the Jackson 5! The group went on to have tremendous success signing with Berry Gordy’s Motown Records. Their first three singles all went to #1.

At an awards show appearance earlier this week, Janet made an acceptance speech in which she recognized the people that made big impacts on her life, her mother and father. Janet said, “My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable. My father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can.”

Joseph Jackson was 89.