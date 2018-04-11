Juvenile Arrested For Double Homicide

Peoria police have announced the arrest of a juvenile suspect in connection with a weekend shooting that claimed the lives of a Bradley University student and a Peoria man.

Police say detectives developed information into the identity of the suspect in the shooting that took place in the 1800 block of West Bradley Avenue.

An arrest warrant was issued for a 16-year-old boy who was taken into custody without incident at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of West Trewyn. He charged with first degree murder and transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. Due to the age of the suspect, his identity is not being released.

Police responded to the area of Bradley and Western Avenues around 1:44 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.

Officers checking the residence found gunshot wound victims Nasjay Murry, 18, of Chicago and Anthony Polnitz, 22, of Peoria. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Murry was a freshman bio-med major at Bradley.

A third victim, a female Bradley student, was shot in the hand. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

Autopsies revealed Murry died of a single gunshot wound to the head while Polnitz was shot three times, once in the face and twice in the back.

Police said the shooting incident took place during a “social media advertised party” that was attended by upwards of 100 people. Police had gathered 13 cell phones from people who left them behind, either inside or outside the residence, as they fled from the scene.

Police had said there had not been any previous trouble calls to the concerning the home on Bradley Avenue.

