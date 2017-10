ok…This will probably give me a bunch of grief, but when have I ever been afraid of a little flack from friends? I love Scott Disick…he’s a flipping mess but he’s effing hilarious!! The Kartrashians just signed a $150 million deal to air episodes that will melt more of our brain cells into 2019. The only good thing that came out of that group of bootyhats is Scott. Buzzfeed has an excellent collection of the most Disick moments

Scott Disick is the BestÂ