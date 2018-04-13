LaHood Talks Trade And Farmers

Congressman LaHood is concerned for local farmers.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) says that is because the current agriculture markets are very marginal right now.

“The economy is soft. And, when the president talks about engaging in a trade war with China, the markets go down,” LaHood said.

LaHood tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan, “we have to fix NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), and be very careful about putting tariffs on China.”

LaHood says the U.S. will not win a trade war with China, and imposing tariffs on aluminum and steel would likely backfire.

“Because they’re going to immediately retaliate against soybean prices,” LaHood said. “We’re the biggest exporter of soybeans for China. Many of them grown in Illinois.”

LaHood says he has been open about his disagreement with President Trump on trade, and that he is “very much a free-trader.”

LaHood says that the U.S. should be mindful in its approach to trade with China, to avoid trouble for Illinois farmers.

“I hope this is just a strategy to get better deal in the end. That’s what we keep hearing. But, the collateral damage to our farmers, we have to be aware of that.”

