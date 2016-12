LOCAL POLLS CLOSE AT 7:00 PM

U.S. SENATE Votes Pct D-Tammy Duckworth R-Mark Kirk (I) L-Kenton McMillen G-Scott Summers ILLINOIS COMPTROLLER Votes Pct D-Susana Mendoza R-Leslie Munger (I) L-Claire Bell G-Tim Curtin U.S. HOUSE – 17TH DISTRICT Votes Pct D-Cheri Bustos (I) R-Patrick Harlan U.S. HOUSE – 18TH DISTRICT Votes Pct D-Junius Rodriguez R-Darin LaHood (I) PEORIA COUNTY RACES PEORIA COUNTY AUDITOR Votes Pct D-Carol Van Winkle (I) R-Alan Paredes PEORIA COUNTY CORONER Votes Pct D-Jamie Harwood R-Johnna Ingersoll (I) PEORIA COUNTY BOARD – DIST. 11 Votes Pct D-Laurie Covington R-Gregory Adamson SALES TAX TO SUPPORT TRANSPORTATION Votes Pct YES NO ADVISORY SALES TAX FOR MILITARY VETERANS, FAMILIES, AND DEVELOPMENTALLY DISABLED Votes Pct YES NO COUNTY SCHOOLS FACILITY SALES TAX Votes Pct YES NO TAZEWELL COUNTY RACES TAZEWELL COUNTY AUDITOR Votes Pct D-Tom Shrier R-Shelly Hranka TAZEWELL COUNTY BOARD – DIST. 1 (PICK FOUR) Votes Pct R-Kim Joesting R-Nancy Proehl D-Susan Sundell D-Darrell Meisinger D-Joseph Wolfe TAZEWELL COUNTY BOARD – DIST. 1 (UNEXPIRED TWO-YEAR-TERM) Votes Pct D-Jay Hall R-Gary Sciortino (I) TAZEWELL COUNTY BOARD – DIST. 3 (PICK FOUR) Votes Pct R-Mary Jo Holford R-Michael Harris R-Russ Crawford R-Michael Godar D-D. Michael Doolan RANKIN DIST. 98 BONDS Votes Pct YES NO MACKINAW FIRE PROTECTION DIST. QUESTION Votes Pct YES NO WOODFORD COUNTY RACES WOODFORD COUNTY BOARD – DIST. 1 (PICK THREE) Votes Pct R-John Delaney R-Donald Tolan R-Richard Hill D-Bradford Shepley METAMORA DIST. 1 QUESTION Votes Pct YES NO TAZEWELL & WOODFORD COMBINED DEE-MACK DIST 701 TAX QUESTION Votes Pct YES NO DEE-MACK DIST 701 BOND QUESTION Votes Pct YES NO

The post Live Election 2016 Results appeared first on 1470 WMBD.