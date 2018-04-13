Man Faces Charges In Relation To Drug Sale

A Pekin man faces multiple charges, including drug induced homicide, for selling synthetic cannabis to a man who ingested it and died.

Lonnie Smith is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Both are Class X felonies and could net Smith a combined 12 to 60 years behind bars.

Smith also faces an Aggravated battery Charge.

Pekin Police recently investigated the death of Anthony Phillips, who died after exhibiting synthetic marijuana symptoms.

Phillips was transported to UnityPoint-Health Pekin April 7 for treatment after vomiting blood. He died at Unity Point Health-Methodist on April 9 and a person living with Phillips told police she witnessed Smith deliver a package of the K2/spice with the name “Diablo” to their residence earlier that evening.

While speaking with officers, Smith admitted he had been selling K2/spice in the Pekin area.

According to local crime fighters, ingesting synthetic marijuana doesn’t always to bleeding or dangerous symptoms. But distributors are often altering the drug, and a recent batch has led to dozens of users exhibiting symptoms of severe bleeding in central Illinois.

Police say the death of Phillips resulted in the seizure of 7,000 grams of K2, testing positive for FUB-AMB, a controlled substance.

“The distribution of these illegal drugs represents an unacceptable risk to public safety, and dealers must be held criminally responsible for their conduct,” Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz said in a prepared statement.

It’s unclear too what extent the arrest of Smith with impact the sale of the synthetic marijuana in central Illinois.

