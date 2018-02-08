Man Hospitalized After Bartonville Shooting
By 1470 WMBD
Feb 8, 2018 @ 5:30 AM

Bartonville Police say a 32-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday night during a fight in the 4200 block of Fairview Drive.

According to the Journal Star, shots fired were reported around 8:30 p.m.

Bartonville Police Chief Brian Fengel said around that time “a neighbor heard a pop and some shouting.”

Fengel said the man was shot once, and his injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Witnesses said they saw two men flee the scene in a car.

Police are investigating.

