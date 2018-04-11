Man Injured In I-74 Crash Dies

An accident on I-74 has claimed a life.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 39-year-old Wayne Farrow, of East Peoria, has died from injuries he sustained in a crash near the Pinecrest Overpass Monday night.

A semi, hauling a combine, hit the bridge, and debris struck the hood and cab of Farrow’s pickup, critically injuring him.

Farrow was transported by East Peoria Fire Department to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Harwood said Farrow continued to decline, and was pronounced dead at approximately 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at OSF. He died of traumatic head injuries.

There will be no autopsy.

