Maternity Leave: How much time did you take?

I truthfully want to take the full 12 weeks off after the delivery of our baby. But it’s really tough these days. Is it better financially to go back to work earlier. Is it better for you and your babies health to stay home together for 3 months. I’ve read a lot of stories where women are truly torn as what to do in this situation. I know it’s not legally supposed to, but can it affect your job?

So, I’m curious: How much time did you take off? Would you change anything about that now?

PS: This is the latest picture of our baby 🙂