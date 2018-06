Hey, it’s Randy. The winner of this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is 9 year old Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog from Minnessota. Her most prominent feature is a massive tongue that hangs out of her mouth. Her owners drove 30 hours to California to compete with 14 other pooches vying for the $1,500.00 cash prize.

I think Zsa Zsa’s beautiful in her own way. Do you agree?