Military Crash In Algeria Kills 181

(AP) – Algerian emergency services say 181 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued.

Civil protection agency spokesman Farouk Achour told The Associated Press that the “provisional” death toll from the crash on Wednesday is 181. He said some passengers were “extracted with deep burns caused by the fuselage catching fire.”

He said more than 300 emergency workers are working at the scene.

Algerian TV network Ennahar published images of body bags lined up in a field after the crash.

The crash occurred soon after takeoff from the Boufarik air base southwest of the capital Algiers.

