Military Plane Crashes In Algeria, 257 Dead

(AP)- Algeria’s defense ministry says 257 people have died when a military plane carrying soldiers and their families crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria.

The ministry said in a statement that 247 passengers and 10 crew members were killed. It said most of the victims are soldiers and their relatives. It says the victims’ bodies have been transported to the Algerian army’s central hospital in the town of Ain Naadja for identification.

The crash occurred Wednesday soon after takeoff from the Boufarik air base southwest of the capital Algiers.

