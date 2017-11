LORD knows, being a new mom, I come across some pretty interesting events…Like my beautiful son giggling as I hold him up in the air and then giving me a present of warm baby puke into my mouth.

This mom and illustrator perfectly draws life as a mom. It’s hilarious and lets us all know, we’re in this TOGETHER! Momming is such a rewarding experience, and such a crazy experience HAHAHA

(Illustration by Nathalie Jomard)