Motorcycle/Car Crash Injures Three People

(WEEK)–At least three people were injured in a crash Monday night in Peoria.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of University and Rice.

Authorities say the incident involved a motorcycle and car, adding that two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Those two were treated on scene, and later taken to a hospital.

The car’s driver was also injured, but was not hospitalized.

It is unclear if any citations will be handed out, and how many people were inside the car at the time of the accident.

The intersection was cleared around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

