Multiple People Killed In Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

*This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.*

(AP) Authorities say five people were killed and eight were wounded after a lone suspect opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon’s shooting.

News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. Helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

A passenger says he heard the first gunshots as he picked up his luggage from a baggage claim carousel.

John Schilcher told Fox News the person next to him fell to the ground. He says other people started falling, and he then dropped to the ground with his wife and mother-in-law. Schilcher says “the firing just went on and on.”

He says the shooter emptied his weapon and reloaded during an eerily quiet lull in the gunfire. Schilcher says he didn’t assume it was safe until he saw a police officer standing over him at the Fort Lauderdale international airport.

He says he remained on the ground and was told not to move as authorities investigated unconfirmed reports of a second shooting.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and ”everyone is running.”

