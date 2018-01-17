Neighbor Wars: Revenge Part 1

Last month you may remember seeing a picture posted of the handy-work of my neighbor to the right, Wyatt.

He placed a blow-up doll in the neighbor caddy-corner to us on a toilet, in their FRONT YARD.

Nothing says Christmas like that…really. #cousineddie

It’s been a few weeks, and I kind of figured things had blown over. (pun intended)

But, not so much.

I wondered what my dogs were looking at. Neighbor Dave was very industrious in his revenge and got on Wyatt’s roof.

The blow-up doll is now featured for all the ‘hood to see tied to Wyatt’s chimney, festively decorated with party balloons.

I’ve spoken to Wyatt and retaliation is imminent.

I’ll keep you updated 🙂