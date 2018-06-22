New Administrator On The Job In Delavan

The City of Delavan has a new administrator.

The Delavan City Council unanimously hired Matt Fick during its June 19 meeting. Fick started on the job June 21.

Fick had previously served as administrator for the Village of Peoria Heights the last nine years. Prior to that, Fick was general manager for EM Properties in East Peoria and director of planning and community development for the City of East Peoria.

Fick replaces Joe Woith, who resigned earlier this year after 10 years as Delavan’s city administrator.

“We are sad to see the departure of Mr. Woith, who has helped this community establish so much, especially in building our city’s infrastructure,” said Delavan Mayor Liz Skinner in a news release, “however, we are excited about Matt Fick coming on board and the expertise he will bring to our town particularly in the area of economic development.”

A reception to allow the community to meet Fick will be announced in July.

