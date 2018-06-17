New Exhibit “Speeding” Into CAT Visitors Center

A new exhibit will be speeding its way into the Caterpillar Visitors Center.

The exhibit called “Speed” will open July 2 showcasing a collection of CAT NASCAR memorabilia including a Daytona 500 trophy, driver fire suits and a custom built car.

CAT NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and car owner Richard Childress will be on hand opening day. They will host a meet and greet event at 10 a.m. July 2.

Visitors Center Manager Susan Morton tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the ‘Speed’ exhibit will feature CAT Racing memorabilia belonging to one of its biggest fans in Alabama.

“We met him and asked if we could borrow his collection. So, we’re going to have 200 pieces of his collection on display,” Morton said.

Morton says the collector is not a Caterpillar employee, he just loves CAT Racing.

Tickets to the special Ryan Newman meet and greet event go on sale June 18th at 10 a.m. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available at the Caterpillar Visitors Center or online HERE.

