That New iOS Update Glitch

OHHHHH MY GAW!!!! That new iOS update has me looking like I’m speaking another language on FB. I know I’m not the only one because I see celebrities’ tweets and think “THANK GOODNESS I’m not alone.” Yes, some great features include that lock you can place on your phone where you don’t get notifications while you’re driving. VERY cool. However, the turning my “I” into something an alien uses to let his alien pals know he’s talking about himself is really ticking me off. Apparently, they say there will be a fix soon. HOWEVER, if you’re like me and you don’t want to wait for said fix…this link can help you.

iOS Fix