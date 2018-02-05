New Signs Pay Tribute To Jim Thome

Two weeks after his selection into the National Baseball Hall Of Fame, Jim Thome is being honored by the City of Peoria’s Public Works department.

It is replacing two signs honoring Thome along War Memorial Drive west of Peoria and Harmon Highway near Laramie with signs that say “Welcome to Peoria: Hometown of a Hall of Famer.”

“When he was recently elected to the hall of fame on a first ballot, we thought maybe we should change the signs to reflect that,” said City Traffic Engineer Nick Stoffer.

A couple mock signs (pictured above) are ready now. They feature Thome’s silhouette and a couple of statistics.

“The actual signs will be 48-by-48,” Stoffer said. “They are street signs so you will have to see them from a moving vehicle.”

Stoffer said the signs are being manufactured now and will probably be up within a couple of weeks.

