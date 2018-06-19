New Video Series Touts Peoria

A series of new promotional videos have been unveiled focusing on what Peoria has to offer.

Civic and business leaders gathered in the Giant Screen Theater at the Peoria Riverfront Museum Tuesday to watch the series of four videos for the first time.

The videos, entitled “For Everyone…Peoria, Illinois,” highlight the arts, education, athletics and lifestyle offered in the City of Peoria.

The City of Peoria, Caterpillar, the University of Illinois College of Medicine and RLI helped fund the production with the cooperation of the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“They can speak with a lot of history to say this community knows how to do it, during tough times they persevere and get through it, and they come out on the other end many times in as good, if not better, shape than they went into it,” said Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis.

The videos will be available to local businesses, large and small, as a means to recruit new talent to Peoria.

“The video series captures the spirit of Peoria and showcases why and individual and their families should choose Peoria as a place to work and a place to play,” said Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau board president Dan Kouri.

The videos can be viewed and downloaded HERE.

