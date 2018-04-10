Pekin Ends Records Disposal Investigation

(WEEK)–The city of Pekin said it will continue to “review and revise” policies and procedures regarding sensitive information after employee files were improperly disposed of last month.

A release from Pekin City Manager Anthony Carson said a Pekin police officer discovered employee time records in a dumpster on March 21. The files were scheduled for destruction, but the records were improperly placed in the dumpster. After notifying superiors, the dumpster was moved and secured in a locked police garage until the documents could be destroyed.

The city said interviews with city employees and a review of surveillance footage leads them to conclude no one other than city employees accessed the files or removed records containing confidential information from the dumpster.

“The City of Pekin takes its obligation to maintain our employee and resident records very seriously. City staff have been reminded of these obligations, as well as the proper disposal requirements for sensitive records. Additionally, the City continues to review and revise its policies and procedures to safeguard sensitive information, and it will continue to train its employees on the proper handling of such information,” said the statement from Carson.

The city said current and former employees who may have had information placed in the dumpster will be notified. The city will also offer 12 months of free credit monitoring services for impacted employees.

