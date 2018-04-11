Pekin Woman Arrested In Bloomington
Apr 11, 2018 @ 4:19 PM

The Bloomington Police Department has announced two arrests as part of a recent street level investigation of drug sales.

A drug complaint at a local motel April 6 resulted in the arrests of Cortney Marler, 29, of Pekin and William McCuen, 29, of Bloomington.

Marler and McCuen were both transported to the McLean County Jail.

Marler was charged with methamphetamine delivery under five grams and possession of methamphetamine under five grams.

McCuen was charged with possession of a controlled substance up to 15 grams.

Police say methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a syringe were seized as evidence.

