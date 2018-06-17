Peoria Car Dealership Owner Jeff Green Killed In Racing Accident

The owner of Green Chevrolet and Green Ford, Jeff Green, has been killed in an auto racing accident in Canada.

The Toronto Star reports the crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. (EDT) Saturday as Green, 55, was participating in a vintage car race at Canadian Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Green apparently lost control of the 1972 Lola T300 Formula 5000 car he was operating at a corner at the end of long straightaway and went off the track.

Durham, Ontario police were called to the scene and reported Green died upon impact. A Durham police sergeant said many members of Green’s family, including his wife, were watching the race at the track.

The report stated Green’s car was in a racing class popular in the 1970s and used by racing legends such as Mario Andretti.

The remainder of Saturday’s races were canceled as an on site investigation continued. Track officials said the Motorsport Park would likely reopen Sunday.

According to the website chevystore.com, Green started in the automotive business by cleaning cars in Monmouth at the age of 13, eventually becoming a technician.

Green went to Northwood University in Midland, Michigan to study Automotive Marketing and Business and earned Bachelors and Associates degrees.

Green later was in Danville for 18 years running Chevrolet and Mazda dealerships. Green moved to Peoria in 1997 where he purchased the Chevrolet dealership and later a Ford dealership.

The website states Green was involved in the day-to-day operations of both Green Chevrolet and Green Ford.

