Peoria Police Chief Stepping Down

Peoria Police Chief Jerry Mitchell stepping down from his position amid a City Hall investigation into his alleged misconduct involving a female subordinate, the Peoria Journal Star reports.

Mitchell has held the position since being named interim chief in June 2014.

The paper reports City Hall was investigating Mitchell after complaints of “inappropriate behavior” with a female employee. Sources told the Journal Star that Mitchell stepped down under pressure as the investigation was wrapping up.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

