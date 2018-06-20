Peoria Public Library Names New Executive Director

The director of the Washington District Library will become the new executive director of the Peoria Public Library.

Randall Yelverton will begin his new job July 2, replacing Leann Johnson who is retiring.

The Peoria Public Library Board of Trustees hired Yelverton June 19, the same day Yelverton turned in his resignation at Washington.

“As a Peoria resident and a user of this library, I’ve been impressed with the breadth of its resources, the excellence of its staff, the commitment it has to literacy and the array of programming the library offers,” Yelverton told reported Wednesday.

Yelverton has been director of the Washington District Library since 2012, serving as assistant director prior that that assignment. He has also been assistant director of the Camden County Library District in Camdenton, Missouri and held various positions at the Saint Louis Public Library and the University City Public Library in Missouri.

Yelverton said he knows all libraries are facing the challenge of staying relevant in a digital world.

“It’s important that the library continues to make people aware of the digital offerings we have,” Yelverton said. “The ability to interact with the library from home. So many of the resources you can access from your home.”

Yelverton said an interim director will be selected in Washington while a search begins for his permanent replacement.

