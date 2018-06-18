Perky Putt Move at The US Open. Is this really that big of a deal?

Hey, it’s Randy. We talked about this today on The Morning Mix. Golf pro Phil Mickelson sent the golf world into hysterics yesterday by pulling a classic mini-golf move, and the golf world is losing its mind. Mickelson was on the 13th green, and his putt missed wide right and kept rolling. So, he did what everyone does when they get frustrated in mini-golf. He ran over and putted the ball again, while it was still rolling. He missed it again. When you’re on the mini-golf course and do this, your friends usually look the other way. But in REAL golf, this apparently is a heinous crime. He took the 2 stroke penalty, and moved on.

But the golf world is out for blood. Should he have been disqualified or should he have withdrawn from the tournament? Other call his actions “an embarrassment.” I think it’s much ado about nothing. He knew he was going to get the penalty, and that’s what happened. By the way, Mickelson finished in 48th place. Ouch.