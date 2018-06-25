Person Of Interest Sought In Galesburg

Galesburg police say they have identified a “person of interest” in connection with a shots fired incident during the city’s Railroad Days.

Latrell Patterson, 18, is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Police, in a news release, say officers responded to 29 N. Public Square around 9:24 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

Two spent shell casings were recovered and an investigation has identified Patterson as “a person of interest.”

Police say there have been no injuries reported from the incident.

Anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Galesburg Police Department (309-343-9151) or Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers (309-344-0044 or 1-888-266-0044). Anyone can text information to police by texting the word “Galesburg” plus the tip to 274637.

