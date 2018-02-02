Power Outage Cancels Some Classes At ISU

(WEEK) —A widespread power outage at Illinois State University is canceling some classes and activities on campus Friday.

Facilities closed Friday include the Center for Visual Arts, the CVA Rotunda and the Visor Center (lower level of East Campus). Classes and activities in those buildings are canceled.

Centennial East and Centennial West remain open as usual with normal activities. Manchester and Hewett Halls are also open.

As of 7:43 a.m., power is being progressively restored to campus buildings, but the restoration may be temporary until a root cause of the power outage is found.

ISU will provide updates here.

