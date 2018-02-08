PPS Foundation Holds Uniform Fundraiser

The Peoria Public Schools Foundation is holding its 4th Annual Uniform Fundraiser

It will take place from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tavern on Prospect, 5901 North Prospect Road, Peoria.

The Peoria Public Schools Foundation traditionally supplies uniforms to students.

Last year, the foundation supplied close to 1,000.

But according to a district press release, increased requests for uniforms as well as decreased funding from outside sources has forced the district to seek outside help.

The fundraiser is open to anyone and there is no charge to attend. The PPS Foundation receives a portion of the drink sales from the evening and a 50/50 drawing will be held as well as a raffle.

