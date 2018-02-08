Programs Limiting Teen Pregnancy Struggle With Funding

Teen birth rates dropped dramatically in Tazewell and Peoria counties between 2007-16.

In Tazewell County, teen birth rates decreased from 10.3 percent of the total births in the county to 4.4 percent during that time span. The 57 percent drop is more impressive than the nationwide and Illinois averages.

Peoria County’s teen birth rate dipped from 13.3 percent to 7.8 percent.

Birth To 5 Supervisor at the Tazewell County Health Department, Sarah Williams, credits a program started in 2009 as helping prevent teen pregnancies.

“The Teen Pregnancy Prevention program provides education to junior high-aged students at area schools. It teaches them about their bodies and changes that are occurring. It teaches them how to make healthy choices and build self-esteem,” Williams said.

She says health officials from the department go to area schools, speaking to students. She says a rapport is build, aided by someone other than a teacher influencing the students.

But funding for the program has decreased and may not be sufficient next year.

Williams says they will know more when the 2019 budget is voted on in July.

She says they are able to continue teaching kids through the drug prevention program.

“We hope that will see funding for the (TPP), but in the meantime, through the drug prevention program we have the opportunity to talk about the importance of choices and how they affect us,” Williams explained.

