Proposed State-Wide Pay Raise Impact

Some central Illinois teachers could see a bump in pay.

An Illinois senator recently proposed a bill to increase state teachers’ minimum wage to $40,000.

Peoria Federation of Teachers union president Jeff Adkins-Dutro says he supports the legislation.

“It would be a significant bump for teachers in Peoria Public Schools,” he said.

But he hopes other wage brackets would increase proportionally.

“The minimum wage to $40,000, but what happens to everything else?”

He says if the legislation gains momentum and eventually passes, it’s to be determined how it would impact other negotiable aspects of Peoria teacher contracts.

Adkins-Dutro says even though first-year teachers make about $36,000 in Peoria, he isn’t confident a pay increase would draw more to the field.

“I don’t think most teachers get into to teaching for the money. Where as it would be bonus…..overall they get into teaching because it is their calling.”

