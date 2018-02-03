Radiothon Helps St. Jude

Reaching out to help the kids of St. Jude.

Alpha Media’s 104.9 The Wolf raised over $70,000 in this year’s annual two-day radiothon.

The station’s Dr. Chris Michaels says the two-day event, Thursday and Friday, resulted in a big increase from last year’s result.

“It was an increase of about $5,000 over last year,” Michaels said. “We’re incredibly happy and proud of the amount everybody gave and helped out this year.”

“Over $70,000 now goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” Michaels said. “Research is such a main thing. The survival rate for childhood cancer when St. Jude opened their doors 1962 was 20 percent. It’s over 80 percent now and they’re working hard every single day to get it up to 90 percent.”

