Thrillest.com compiled a list of the best bands by state. Here’s a condensed list. Do you agree with their assessment?

Illinois: Earth, Wind & Fire

Minnesota: Prince and the Revolution

California: The Beach Boys

Florida: Tom Petty and Heartbreakers

Georgia: Outkast

New Jersey: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Look out Bon Jovi Fans!)

Indiana: Jackson 5

Kansas: Kansas (Duh)

Ohio: The Isley Brothers

Texas: Destiny’s Child

Wisconsin: Garbage