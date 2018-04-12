Shed, Camper Destroyed By Fire

East Peoria firefighters made quick work of putting out a blaze that destroyed a shed and camper.

Motorists along I-74 near the Pinecrest Drive exit could see thick, black smoke billowing from the blaze around 5 p.m. Thursday.

“The homeowner was out burning some brush and thought he had (the fire) out,” said East Peoria Assistant Fire Chief Rick Ward. “He went inside and, apparently, the wind took (the fire) and caught the camper on fire and the shed on fire.”

Ward says there were no injuries.

Ward said the fire should prove to be a message to everyone.

“Be careful, it is windy out,” Ward said. “Things are drying up and it’s easy to catch fire in this wind and spread out of control.”

