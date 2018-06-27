Shooting Victim Discovered In Peoria’s East Bluff

Peoria police discover a shooting victim in a car in the city’s East Bluff.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of N. New York Ave. The victim of a gunshot wound was found in the car.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says two minutes earlier, police had received a Shot Spotter alert of a single round fired in the 500 block of E. McClure Ave.

It has not been determined if the two incidents are related or if there was, indeed, an accident.

No condition report on the victim is available. The investigation continues.

