Simon Says: Baby Edition

Dear Baby, I’m sorry…but I absolutely love to mess with you.

I realize you are only just about 30 weeks cooked, but I find great amusement in already being able to interact.

The highlight of my days (and nights) are when I can tell you are moving around and ready for some Mommy-Baby Time.

You may not realize this, but I’ve actually created a name for the game we play…it’s called: Baby Simon Says.

It’s kind of like the electronic game with the 4 colors, but your kicks are the flashing rectangle-shaped bar indicators.

So when you kick, I tap on my stomach, which causes you to kick again. Makes me smile every time.

Maybe in a few year I can get you a real one for Christmas. Of course you will have NO idea what I’m talking about.

But I always will.