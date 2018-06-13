Southside Business Club Helps Non-profits

The Southside Business Club in Peoria has ceased operations after nearly 90 years.

“It’s an end of an era,” said UFS co-owner Pierre Serafin.

The final order of business took place Wednesday outside UFS when the club distributed the final $16,000 in its coffers among 11 different non-profits in the city.

“It’s a way of remembering all the hard working men and women who were part of the Southside Business Club and helped establish what the city is today,” Serafin said. “Their philosophy was giving back.”

Serafin said he and fellow UFS co-owner Tom Weigand are the only active members remaining in the Southside Business Club.

“Families have disappeared, businesses have moved out of the South Side community,” Serafin said.

The Club presented its monetary donations to Common Place, Crittendon Center, Neighborhood House, Peoria Rescue Mission, South Side Mission, Christ Lutheran School, Sophie’s Kitchen, Minority Business Development Center, Friends of Fatherless Boys, St. Ann’s and the Dream Center.

Addtionally, the club announced it is providing seed money to what will become Serenity Park.

(Artists Drawing)

Alpha Media/Ed Hammond

Serafin said UFS is donating the land at the corner of W. George Street and Southwest Jefferson Street and will maintain it.

The public park will be dedicated to victims of violence.

“We’re going to have a statue of the Good Lord and greenery to make it very appealing,” Serafin said. “We’ll also have park benches. People can come there and remember their loved one.”

Serafin says people will also be able to purchase bricks to be engraved with the name of a loved one who was victim of violence.”

Serafin said he hopes a dedication ceremony for Serenity Park can take place in September.

