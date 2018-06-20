June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

Illinois’ Department on Aging is urging the public to report suspected cases of elder abuse.

Department Director Jean Bohnoff says there is often more than one type of abuse going on.

“There’s financial abuse. We’ll also add in emotional abuse,” Bohnoff says. “It can also add in other abuses that individual don’t see such as deprivation of resources that an individual needs. Many times there are verbal threats made such as, ‘If you do not give me your Social Security check you won’t see your grandchildren anymore.”

The state has a 24-hour elder abuse hotline which takes thousands of calls each year.

“When you call that number, an individual’s going to prepare an intake and their going to take as much information that a caller’s willing to provide,” Bohnoff said. “Such as what type of abuse, who the suspected abuser is, who is the alleged victim, any information that can be helpful with them in their investigation.”

“As age increases, so do the occurrences of abuse,” said Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner. “And still a large number of cases remain unreported.”

To report suspected abuse the 24-hour Elder Abuse Hotline is 866-800-1409.

The post State Urges Public To Report Elder Abuse appeared first on 1470 WMBD.