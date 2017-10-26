Still can’t believe I’m actually prego!

Dear Baby, I’m sorry…I am still in utter shock that you are growing inside me.

After years of trying, Daddy and I are thrilled for your arrival in a few months.

We are 23 weeks and some change into this adventure now, and I feel you moving, kicking, and whatever else you are doing in there all of the time.

In fact, I felt you just now.

I sometimes wonder what you are thinking about. If you can hear our voices. What you do to fill time until the day we get to meet you.

Today, was our monthly check up at the regular OB.

Other than the fact that your Mama has clearly eaten to many Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups this month, you are doing great.

The examination room was decorated with pictures of newborns. Each one with name, birth weight, birth date, and the happy parents’ names.

I sat there just staring at them, amazed that you are really happening. We are having a baby, just like all the perfect photos hanging by push pin on the wall.