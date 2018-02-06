Street Crews Busy Around The Clock

Sie Maroon, with Peoria Public Works, says his crews are working 24/7 to keep the city’s roads safe for everyone.

He said Tuesday morning that the main arterial roads are very passable, showing some pavement.

The city’s snowfighters have made their way into residential areas early Tuesday to make a first pass, clearing the middle of the streets, but not clearing curb-to-curb yet.

“But, we will return to do that before the next wave of snow comes. But, today, everyone should be able to get mobile,” said Maroon.

Peoria Public Works is asking that residents keep their garbage totes out of the streets and behind the curb if possible to allow plow trucks to move the snow to the curb.

The latest forecast shows Peoria could receive another 2-4 inches of snow by Tuesday night.

