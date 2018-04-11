Teachers at United Presbyterian Preschool say their students have been fascinated by the construction work at nearby Northmoor and Allen Roads in Peoria.

So Pam Scranton, Director of Preschool UPC Discovery, coordinated with Peoria Public Works to bring in construction workers along with their big machines.

“The children, because of our location and all the construction on the roads here, became obsessed with the construction machines,” Scranton said. “They had question after question.”

Wednesday morning, workers lifted kids into their bull dozers and cement mixers, giving them a look behind the wheel.

“The children are investigating and exploring, asking meaningful questions,” Scranton said.

“They gain a lot of vocabulary,” added Educational Consultant Judy Harrishelm. “I just heard a child saying the words valve stem and excavator.”

The workers say they enjoyed showing off the vehicles to the 85 three-to-five-year olds.

“Some are surprisingly knowledgeable and have been studying up,” maintenance worker Kevin Coffey said.

School leaders say students at UPC take part in a handful of big projects each year. But this is their first look at the machines.

It was a first for Coffey as well.

“I think Public Works is behind the scenes a lot and it is just good to get us out there, definitely in a positive light.”

The post Students Learn From Workers appeared first on 1470 WMBD.