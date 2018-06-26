Summer means fun—But watch our for these Summer Toys for Kids that can mean Danger

Randy & Steph are talking about how a consumer protection group has released its annual list of most dangerous Summer toys for kids. And they are: 1. Water balloon slingshots. They obviously can cause eye injuries, especially if kids use them to shoot other things like rocks. 2. Lawn Darts. Remember when they used to have sharp points? These days, they’re just weighted at the end and not sharp, but they can still cause head injuries. 3. Big Wheels, and other low-rider tricycles. They’re really hard to see when you’re driving, so you have to really be careful where and when you let your kids use these. 4. Swimming Pools. Even those little baby pools you fill with a hose can be a major risk. So ALWAYS pay close attention when your kids are in ANY pool. Young kids can drown in less than 2 inches of water, and it can happen in less than 30 seconds. 5. Slip ‘N Slides. There’s a real risk of head, neck, and spine injuries. People have been hurt from sliding into stuff, including other kids.

Parents need to use good judgment when it comes to letting their kids use these toys, and should be constantly supervising them.

You can get more info HERE.