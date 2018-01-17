My Take on the #MeToo Movement

This is going to piss off a lot of people…and I’m ok with that. This will, also, be short, but to the point.

The #MeToo movement has gotten out of hand. Some women are taking what were, essentially, bad dates, and turning them into near-rape accounts, destroying the reputation of men while doing so. Listen, if you go on a date, and you perform a mouth hug, and say you don’t want to anymore, and so the guy says “ok let’s just hang on the couch for a bit,” and you do. That’s a bad date. (i.e. the Aziz Ansari situation) That’s not a reason to drag that guy’s name through the mud because you made a bad decision a year ago. This is not an excuse to clear your conscious of something you regret doing. This is not an excuse to get back at an ex. This is not the time to try to get your 15 minutes of fame (and what kind of fame are you aiming for with these kind of accusations?)

This is a legitimate movement helping legitimate victims come together and gain what strength and self worth they have left after an extremely unwarranted encounter. This is a monumental movement empowering women who have been put in compromising situations where they were assaulted or worse. This is a time in history where women who have ACTUALLY been harmed bring light to something that, sadly, has been going on for God knows how long.

In writing this I urge you, please, really think before using #MeToo when telling of an account that’s happened to you.