Tazewell County Officials Discuss 2nd Amendment Rights

(WEEK)–The Tazewell County Board is considering becoming a sanctuary county for firearms.

At a Wednesday night meeting they discussed adopting a resolution supporters say would protect their Second Amendment rights. Basically, if the government bans certain guns, including assault-style weapons, they simply wouldn’t enforce it.

It was presented by a group of Tazewell County residents.

“What they’re after is every single gun out there. If they can ban the AR-15 or they can ban hand guns, then there’s nothing stopping them from banning every gun out there,” explains Second Amendment Advocate Scott Plotner.

Board members were supportive, but admitted they were uncomfortable with encouraging employees to break the law.

“I think the whole board agrees with supporting the second amendment,” shared Chairman of the Board David Zimmerman.

The decision will go to the full board for a vote next Wednesday.

