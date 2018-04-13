Teen Homicide Suspect Appears In Court

The 16-year-old arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at a weekend party on Bradley Avenue was assigned a public defender in adult court Friday morning.

Jermontay Brock stood before 10th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jodi Hoos. Hoos made sure Brock understood his rights, scheduled his next court appearance for May and assigned him to a public defender.

He often looked to the back of the court room, seeking approval from his mother.

“I just want you to know my son is innocent and it will be proven that he did not do this,” mother Caroline Alexander told reporters after the hearing.

Alexander says they are meeting with the public defender this week to discuss future options.

Brock was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of W. Trewyn Avenue. His listed address is 2209 W. Millman St.

The teen is accused of shooting Anthony Polnitz, 22, early Sunday morning at the party.

A murder warrant was not issued for the slaying of Bradley student Nasjay Murry, 18, of Chicago, who also died in the incident.

