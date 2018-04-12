Teenage Murder Suspect To Be In Adult Court

A South Peoria teen is being held on $1 million bond in connection with the weekend’s double homicide at house party near Bradley University’s campus.

Jermontay Brock, 16, will appear in adult court Friday morning, according to Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady.

Brock was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of W. Trewyn Avenue. His listed address is 2209 W. Millman St.

The teen is accused of shooting Anthony Polnitz, 22, early Sunday morning at the party.

A murder warrant was not issued for the slaying of 18-year-old Bradley student Nasjay Murry, who also died in the incident.

Interim Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion could not elaborate as to why a warrant was not issued for both homicides during a Thursday news conference.

Marion did say that Brock is the only suspect at this time and police were familiar with him prior to the double homicide.

Brock’s criminal record reveals a long list of minor offenses.

Marion could not confirm if Brock was with a gang, nor if Brock came to the party with the intention to harm anyone.

Marion also could not go into detail as to how detectives identified Brock as a suspect, but credited the public has being helpful.

Thirteen cell phones were obtained from the party and used in the investigation.

It is also unsure why Brock was at a college-aged party in the first place.

Marion says the weapon used in the double homicide could have been obtained it from a number of places. There have been a rash of gun thefts in the recent years from unlocked cars.

Police are still investigating the incident and did not discuss the weekend’s third homicide in W. Wyoming shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Peoria resident John Bell III, 24, was the victim in that case. Police are looking into whether or not the shootings are related.

